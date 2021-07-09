Florence, Jul 9 (AP) Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says he would not have awarded the penalty for England that lead to Harry Kane's deciding goal in their 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark on Wednesday night, describing the decision as "generous".

Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle.

The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty was saved — to send the hosts to the final of a major competition for the first time since 1966.

They will meet Italy in the final, who are currently on a 33-match unbeaten run — a national record. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)