Kokrajhar, Jul 27 (PTI) Durand Cup debutants Indo Tibetan Border Police FT edged out 10-men Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC 2-1 in a Group D opener here at the SAI Stadium on Sunday.

Lunminlen Haokip gave the lead to Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC but goals from Pulung Diamary and Hemraj Bhujel gave the para military side victory and three points.

Both debutant teams were trying to take control of the midfield which made an intriguing battle with both sides cancelling each other out in the centre of the field.

KAMSFC, who play in I-League 3, were reduced to 10 men in just the 23rd minute when Ghanaian centre back Ben Nash Quansh received a direct red card for a reckless two footed challenge.

ITBP took control of possession using the man advantage but it was the side from Assam who drew first blood.

Lunminlen Haokip neatly finished a counter attacking move to give his side the lead in the 30th minute. The striker could have doubled the lead minutes later when he pounced on a mistake by the ITBP goalkeeper Ugesh Lama. The goalkeeper could not gather a cross cleanly and Lunminlen who was lurking around pounced but could not put the finishing touches.

ITBP equalised in the final minute of first half regulation time through Pulung Daimary, whose neat side footed finish found the bottom right corner after taking a deflection of a defender.

ITBP scored the second goal in the 60th minute with a neat team move. Srikumar Karjee received a long diagonal pass in the right wing and he fended off two defenders and drilled a low cross into the box which was expertly finished by Hemraj Bhujel.

