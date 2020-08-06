Manchester [UK], August 6 (ANI): Manchester United defender Teden Mengi said it is a 'great feeling' after making his debut in the club's 2-1 Europa League win over LASK on Thursday.

Mengi replaced Timothy Fosu-Mensah with six minutes remaining and didn't look out of place under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

"It's a great feeling. I'd like to thank everyone around me. My family, my teammates and everyone in the first-team made it very easy for me," Mengi told MUTV after making his debut.

"The academy staff as well as the manager who gave me the opportunity. It's just the start. It's down to myself to keep kicking on but I'm very happy with it," he added.

The 18-year-old got the chance to live his dream and he was totally chuffed with it.

"Of course, everyone dreams of this moment. It's everyone's dream - to represent the biggest club in the world. Luckily enough, I got the chance today and I'm really chuffed with it," the defender said.

"Everyone was telling me before the game and during half-time to be ready and that's what I did. Everyone was saying: 'Come on Teden, this is your moment now'," Mengi added.

Mengi's debut was somewhat bittersweet however with his mum unable to attend the match due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a big shame really because my mum pestered me all the time. She said, 'If you ever make your debut at Old Trafford, I'll be there watching you'. It's a shame she couldn't be here but it's the moment of my life. But it's time to kick on," he said.

"I'm hungry for more definitely. Then again, it's just the start for me as a player. I need to keep kicking on, keep developing, keep the same attitude in training and everything I can do. Then I'll hopefully get more opportunities," the defender added. (ANI)

