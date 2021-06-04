New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has refused to lead his country in the T20 format as the 22-year-old cricketer believes he is far more useful as a player than a skipper.

"I am very much clear in my mind that I am better off as a player. I am good in the role as vice-captain and help the captain wherever I am needed. It's better for me that I stay away from this position," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

Notably, Rashid was appointed as the captain of the Afghanistan cricket team in all three formats after the 2019 World Cup, but was soon replaced by previous skipper Asghar Afghan in December 2019.

"If you have a year or two, you manage yourself and understand things only then it's easier to deal with the role. I was the captain once and they [board] know my mindset and which is why they kept the spot empty looking for someone else while I stay as a vice-captain," Rashid added.

Earlier this week, Rashid also credited Asghar Afghan for the role he played in leading Afghanistan Cricket to the place where they are currently and congratulated Hashmatullah Shahidi for being appointed as the new ODI and Test captain.

"Congratulations to my brother & teammate @Hashmat_50 for this milestone. Captaincy is a huge privilege & responsibility. He will do great. I want to thank our captain @MAsgharAfghan as it was his captaincy that played an important role that lead us where we are today," tweeted Rashid.

In the meeting of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) members on Monday, it was decided that all-rounder Rashid Khan will remain the vice-captain of the T20I team while the decision to appoint the new captain will be taken soon.

Rashid Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi and will be playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League(PSL), which resumes on June 9. (ANI)

