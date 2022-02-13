Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): England opening batter Jason Roy feels the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season will an exciting one for him with Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans on Saturday bought Jason Roy for his base price of Rs 2 crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Roy had earlier played for Sunsrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Auction on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

"Thank you team management for putting support in me and giving me the opportunity for this year's competition. Looks like it's gonna be a very exciting one and we are developing a nice little squad and very excited to get over there," said Jason Roy in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on Twitter.

Also, Rahul Tewatia on Saturday was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 9 crore. For Tewatia, a bidding war took place between GT and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Also Read | Premier League Table 2021/22 Latest Update: Raheem Sterling's Hat-Trick Moves Manchester City Nine Clear as Manchester United Again Let Lead Slip.

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)