Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction is here and once again it's going to be quite a busy day for all the 10 franchises. This is an ideal time for the franchise to look for alternatives for the players who they could not buy during the auctions. Now in this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the IPL auctions 2022. So the day 1 of the auctions witnessed several players going under the hammer. The bidding between the teams for players was intense. Mumbai Indians Gets Dewald Brevis aka Baby AB De Villiers in IPL Auctions 2022, Netizens Hail Franchise for the Move.

There were moments when the franchises played a tug of war for a particular player. After day 1, Mumbai Indians have the highest amount of money left in their purse. MI has Rs 29.55 whereas Punjab Kings is left with Rs 28.65 crore. CSK has 20.45 crore whereas, Delhi Capitals now has Rs 16.5 crore. New franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Giants have Rs 18.85 crore and Rs 6.90 respectively. Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 12.65 crore and Rajasthan Royals has Rs 12.15 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore has Rs 9.25 crore. Lastly, SRH has 20.35 crore remaining after day 1 of the auctions. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 auction.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Event Will Start?

The IPL 2022 megaauction day 2 event will take place on February 13 (Sunay). As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the event will start at 12:00 pm.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for IPL 2022 in India. Hence, the retention event will take place on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First and their HD substitutes.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Event?

With Star Sports having the telecast rights of IPL 2022, the online live streaming will be available on Hotstar mobile application and official website. To watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online users will have to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar services. However, for Jio users Disney+Hotstar will provide free online live streaming of IPL 2022 players auction.

