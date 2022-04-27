Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): Kalinga Stadium is ready for a promising Indian Women's League 2022 encounter between Mata Rukmani FC and Hans Women FC on Wednesday.

Mata Rukmani are still in search of their first win of the IWL campaign and head coach Sandeep Singh is optimistic about a positive result.

"It's an important game for us as we want to climb up in the table. The last three matches have not gone according to the plan for us, we are working hard on rectifying our mistakes," he said.

"We are excited to be playing against the champions of Delhi and are looking forward to locking horns with them," he added.

Hans Women FC are also in a similar situation as their counterparts from Chhattisgarh, without a win in three matches.

Head coach Vikas Dubey said they will go by their strategy.

"I have a squad of young players with very few experienced players; they are learning a lot from each and every single match. That's what we are looking for. Each match will teach us a lot," he said, according to a release.

"We'll go with our strategy as we have planned in training. Also, we have worked on the areas where we were lacking," he added. (ANI)

