Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Real Kashmir FC received a shot in the arm ahead of its I-league campaign in Kolkata after the J-K Bank allowed three of its main players to play for the club, a team official said on Sunday.

Adnan, Farhan Ganie and Danish Farooq were relieved by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to play for the Real Kashmir FC and will be part of the club in its I-League campaign, the official said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's personal intervention helped the sporting club to have its local heroes in the squad.

Real Kashmir Football Club is the first Srinagar-based club to compete in any first division football league in the country.

The officials said the club is likely to leave for Kolkata on Monday and will start its season by playing the IFA Shield tournament followed by I-League 2020-21.

The star trio of J-K Bank are also expected to leave with the team and their joining is seen as a major boost for Real Kashmir FC in the tournament.

