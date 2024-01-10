Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Seasoned campaigner Mahesh Jagdale was on song and constructed two substantial breaks of 96 and 73 en route to an authoritative 4-1 win against Mohasin Shaikh in a qualifying draw first round match of All India Snooker Open here on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra No. 1 billiards player showed that he is equally proficient in the multi-coloured cue sports as he won the opening two frames to take a 2-0 lead.

Also Read | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC To Kick-Off Campaign Against Punjab FC With An Eye On AFC Champions League Spot.

Not prepared to give up easily, Shaikh won the third frame to cut the deficit.

But, thereafter, Jagdale was all fired up and showed excellent touch and control in making a 96 in the fourth and signed off with 73 to complete a 60-37, 54-34, 14-64, 110-1, 110-0 victory.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Named England Lions Batting Consultant For India A Tour.

Siddharth Parikh, a billiards legend, also showed good potting skills and with breaks of 51 and 56 in the second and third frames recovered to overcome the challenge from Amanullah Shaikh 4-1 (57-63, 84(51)-50(43), 64(56)-28, 74-6, 64-47).

Shaikh's best effort was a break of 43 in the second frame. Another established cueist Hasan Badami also enjoyed an easy outing and compiled a 66 point break and went on to defeat Uddeshey Sethi 4-0 (83-43, 89(66)-17, 55-8, 67-37).

Meanwhile, Vishal Gehani qualified for the main draw defeating Vivek Shah 4-0 (80-46, 69-1, 76-41, 53-45) in a second round round.

Gehani produced a solid effort of 68 during his win. PTI AH

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)