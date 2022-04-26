Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], April 26 (ANI): Hosts Jain University maintained their lead at the top of the Khelo India University Games medal table, courtesy of their swimming exploits, picking up four of ten gold medals on offer in the pool today. 57 Universities had already made their presence felt on the medal table, with 24 winning at least one gold. Eight records were broken in the pool.

The biggest result of the day though came in the boxing halls in the afternoon when Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University's Muskan beat Vinka in the 57-60kg category semifinals. Vinka, representing Kurukshetra University was the heavy favourite going in, courtesy of her gold medal at the AIBA Youth World Championships 2021.

Also Read | Juventus Interested in Signing Angel Di Maria With PSG Reportedly Not Eager in Renewing Argentine's Contract.

"When you step into the ring, you have to focus on who you are and what you will do," Muskan said after the bout. "At the end of the day, you are fighting a human being, and the past doesn't matter," Muskan said that her plan was to attack from the start and surprise her fancied opponent. It was a tactic she employed to great effect in the opening two rounds. Despite Vinka storming back in the final round, it proved too little, in a close bout that Muskan won by split decision.

A final year BA student, Muskan is coached by Ajmer Singh in Hissar. The coach opined that events like the Khelo India University Games do a lot to boost confidence for athletes making a comeback from different hardships. "She has had long bouts of injury and bad luck," he said. "She won silver at the All India Inter-University, but I believe beating Vinka here will stand her in good stead. You may be fighting a big name, but every name is meant to be beaten. And if you do it, then people notice."

Also Read | US Open Champion Emma Raducanu Parts Ways With Coach Torben Beltz.

On the penultimate day of the weightlifting, Savitribai Phule University asserted its dominance, winning two golds to take its tally to seven medals (two golds, one silver, four bronze) the most by any in the event. Their two gold medallists, Vaishnav Thakur (96kg class) and Chirag Waghavale (102kg class) also set new KIUG records in their respective categories on Tuesday.

Volleyball, making its debut at the Games, has been among the sports attracting the most spectators, and the final day of the event proved no different. SRM University beat Bharthiar University in the women's final to seal their dominance in women's volleyball at the Khelo India University Games.

SRM went unbeaten through the competition and is now the KIUG champions in addition to being the All India Inter-University champions. In the men's volleyball, SRM University served an upset of their own, toppling the University of Calicut 3-0 in the final. The University of Calicut won gold in the All India Inter-University in 2021, where SRM had finished with a bronze.

Panjab University clawed its way back to fourth in the table, courtesy of two golds in the shooting events for the day. They won gold in the Women 10m Air Rifle team. Arav Singh Dagar won the Men's Individual Trap.

University of Mumbai completed a sweep in Mallakhamb, winning the women's team event. Mallakhamb, an indigenous sport, has been introduced into the games for the first time.

There will be as many as sixteen medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the games, nine of them in the pool. The day will also see the start of the archery competition and the finals in the badminton men's and women's team competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)