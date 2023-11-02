Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain's brilliant opening round of seven-under 65 gave him the early lead at the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational tournament here on Thursday.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya struck a flawless 66 to be placed second at the event presented by TAKE Sports and being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Angad Cheema of Chandigarh was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he carded an error-free 67 to be placed third.

The Chandigarh trio of Harendra Gupta, Aadil Bedi and Amrit Lal shot scores of 68 to be tied fourth.

Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, playing at his home course, made a steady start with an even-par 72 to occupy tied 47th along with two other established names Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan.

After a couple of early birdies and few birdie opportunities missed from short range, the turning point for Hossain's round was the chip-in for par on the seventh where he managed to get himself out of a tough spot with a bogey almost certain.

Thereafter, Jamal dropped just one shot on the ninth and picked up six birdies in exchange. Three of his birdies on this stretch came as a result of 15 to 20 feet conversions while the other three were tap-ins, thanks to his accurate wedge shots.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan shot a 69 to be tied ninth while local favourite Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was a further shot back in tied 17th.

Last week's winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu, another Chandigarh golfer, returned a 74 to be tied 82nd.

