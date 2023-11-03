Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], November 3 (ANI): Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain's brilliant opening round of seven-under 65 at one of his favourite venues gave him the early lead at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023 being played at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Delhi's Sachin Baisoya, who like leader Jamal has also won an event this season, struck a flawless 66 to be placed second.

Angad Cheema of Chandigarh was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he carded an error-free 67 to be placed third.

The Chandigarh trio of Harendra Gupta, Aadil Bedi and Amrit Lal shot scores of 68 to be tied fourth.

Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, playing at his home course, made a steady start with an even-par 72 to occupy tied 47th place along with two other established names Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan.

After a couple of early birdies and few birdie opportunities missed from short range, the turning point for Jamal Hossain's round was the chip-in for par on the seventh where he managed to get himself out of a tough spot with a bogey almost certain.

Thereafter, Jamal dropped just one shot on the ninth and picked up six birdies in exchange. Three of his birdies on this stretch came as a result of 15 to 20 feet conversions while the other three were tap-ins thanks to his accurate wedge shots.

Jamal said, "I began the week with a lot of positivity because I've done extremely well at the Chandigarh Golf Club in recent times having bagged top-5 finishes including a runner-up result in my last three outings here. I enjoy playing here as I feel it is quite similar to my home course Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka.

"I'm also riding high on the confidence of my good form this year. I won earlier this year and also registered a runner-up and a fourth-place finish. I then had to take a break from the tour for four events as my son was unwell. But this round brings my season back on track. The great par-save on the seventh just gave me the boost I needed today."

Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan posted a 69 to be tied ninth while local favourite Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was a further shot back in tied 17th.

Last week's winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu, another Chandigarh golfer, returned a 74 to be tied 82nd.

Round 1 Leaderboard:

65: Jamal Hossain

66: Sachin Baisoya

67: Angad Cheema. (ANI)

