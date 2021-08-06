Nottingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): England fast bowler James Anderson on Friday became the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Anderson achieved the feat when he removed KL Rahul in the ongoing first Test against India.

The England fast bowler dismissed Rahul to surpass former Indian skipper Anil Kumble's tally of 619 wickets.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and spin legend Shane Warne are the top two highest wickets takers in the Test with 800 and 708 scalps respectively.

In the first session on day three, England removed wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant but Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul had held the fort as India went to lunch with a lead in the first innings.

However, India now has lost seven wickets after going over the 200-run mark. Anderson also removed Shardul Thakur soon after Rahul's dismissal.

Resuming the day, India suffered a jolt as the side lost Pant in the 50th over. Rahul and Jadeja then stitched an unbeaten 46-run stand before players went to the Lunch.

During his innings, Jadeja went past 2000 Test runs with a glorious boundary.

On Thursday, England ended day two on a high as the momentum shifted towards the hosts after they staged a comeback in the second session. (ANI)

