Hobart [Australia], December 7 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has signed with Hobart Hurricanes as an overseas replacement player for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), which will start from December 13 onwards.

"New Zealand allrounder, Jimmy Neesham, is the latest international star poised to make his Big Bash League debut with the Hobart Hurricanes, joining the squad for BBL|12 as an overseas replacement player," said a statement from the club on Tuesday. Despite not having Big Bash experience, Neesham is yet another player with expansive international experience, including at the T20 level.

Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Goes Viral for Revealing FIFA World Cup Outfit in Qatar That Could ‘Risk Her Getting Executed’! Fans Worried.

Neesham has represented his native New Zealand in 60 T20 Internationals, fully utilising his status as an allrounder. He has 688 T20I runs to his name at a strike rate of 159.62, as well as a handy 25 international T20 wickets, at an average of 30.12.

"I am really excited to be involved with the Big Bash for the first time this year," Neesham said.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dhaka.

"I have heard great things about the Hurricanes set-up, and the list this year looks incredibly strong, so to be able to play even a small part in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the franchise is a really great opportunity for me."

"A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini New Zealand, so I am looking forward to getting over there, meeting the guys, and playing the role that is asked of me for the team."

Neesham joins Asif Ali (o/s), Faheem Ashraf (o/s), Zak Crawley (o/s replacement player), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright as Hurricanes currently signed for BBL|12.

One more domestic contract remains available with the Hurricanes for the upcoming season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)