Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): India, after conceding 489 in the first innings of the second India vs South Africa Test, could only manage 201 runs in their first batting innings. Jansen was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors as he bagged six wickets, giving away just 48 runs in 19.5 overs.

While only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar crossed the 30-run mark for the hosts, South Africa's batting innings included a century by Senuran Muthusamy, a 93-run knock by Jansen, and five 30-plus scores. On the bowling front, while Jansen claimed six wickets, the Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could only claim four wickets and conceded over 180 runs against the Proteas batters earlier in the Test.

Asked at the post-day conference after the end of Day 3's play if there was something specific that Jansen did well, Washington said that comparing Indian and South African players is unfair, noting that each team's batters and bowlers are different and performances vary by situation.

"You can't really compare like that. It's a battle between batsmen and bowlers. Their batters are different from ours and bowlers are different. You can't really compare like that. You can't really think like that. At times, our bowlers might get 7-8 wickets and the opposition might not. It's not that there's a huge amount of difference. Sometimes the batters also play really well," said Washington Sundar.

Washington highlighted that Jansen struck at crucial moments--just before and after tea--and "bowled his heart out," triggering India's collapse.

"Obviously, he (Marco Jansen) bowled really well. He bowled those crucial spells, especially picking wickets in crucial times. Just before Tea, we lost a few wickets and then immediately after Tea is where we lost wickets. I think he bowled his heart out and credits to him," the Indian all-rounder said. (ANI)

