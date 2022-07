Eugene, Jul 17 (AP) Two Japanese marathon runners have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the race at the world championships.

World Athletics announced Saturday that two of the country's six athletes entered in the marathon tested positive along with the head coach and four members of the support staff.

All will have to be isolated for five days, a period that will run through the men's race Sunday and the women's race Monday.

The federation did not say which of the six Japanese runners entered in the marathons had tested positive.

Gaku Hoshi, Yusuke Nishiyama and Kengo Suzuki are entered in the men's race and Mao Ichiyama, Mizuki Matsuda and Hitomi Niiya are entered in the women's.

Athletes had to be fully vaccinated to be participate at the worlds. Organizers are recommending, but not requiring, masks to be worn in indoor areas during the championships. (AP)

