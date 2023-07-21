New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): England opening batter Jason Roy, who epitomises his country's more aggressive, fearless brand of cricket in the modern era, turned 33 on Friday.

Roy made his international debut in 2014 and ever since then, his brash, hard-hitting strokes in the powerplay overs have become a trademark of England's white-ball cricket. After a disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup exit in 2015, Roy was one of the batters who stepped up under Eoin Morgan's leadership to help his side grow out of their conservative, careful batting approach and go hard at bowlers from ball one.

The opener's strongest format is ODIs. In 116 ODIs, he has scored 4,271 runs at an average of 39.91. He has smashed 12 centuries and 21 fifties in 110 innings, with the best score of 180. Roy is England's 10th-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, with skipper Morgan at the top with 6,957 runs.

Roy was a key member of the England side that won its first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. He was one of England's star performers in the tournament. In seven innings, Roy scored 443 runs at an average of 63.29 at a strike rate of over 115. He scored one century and four half-centuries in the tournament, with the best score of 153. Roy emerged as the 10th-highest run-maker in the tournament.

The aggressive right-hander has played 64 T20Is for England, scoring 1,522 runs at an average of 24.22 at a strike rate of above 137. His best score is 78. He has scored eight half-centuries in the format in 64 innings.

He is England's fifth-highest scorer in T20Is, with Jos Buttler (2,713 runs) at the top.

Roy has also represented England in five Tests, scoring 187 runs at an average of 18.70, with one half-century.

Overall in 185 international appearances for England, he has scored 5,980 runs at an average of 33.22. He has scored 12 centuries and 30 fifties in 184 innings with the best score of 180.

Roy is also a global T20 star. He has played in Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), SA20, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) among other leagues.

In 324 T20 appearances, he has scored 8.486 runs at an average of 28.00 in 318 innings. He has scored six centuries and 56 half-centuries, with the best score of 145*.

Statistics do not really do justice to the impact that Jason brings at the top. If England is to defend their World Cup title, he will have to click. (ANI)

