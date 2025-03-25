New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) ICC chairman Jay Shah recently met FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the 144th IOC Session at Costa Navarino in Greece.

Infantino, who heads football's world global governing body, posted about the meeting on Instagram.

"It was my pleasure to meet ICC Chair and a fantastic administrator Jay Shah! Having visited India, including during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, I'am aware of the incredible passion the people there have for cricket and the outstanding work Jay Shah has done to further grow the game," Infantino wrote.

"I wish you the very best in your mission and look forward to working together and collaborating to make cricket even more global."

In January, Shah, the former BCCI secretary, met with outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss key initiatives for cricket's inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics and beyond, focusing on collaboration and promoting Olympic values.

Kirsty Coventry will succeed Bach, whose 12-year tenure will officially end on June 23. PTI AH

