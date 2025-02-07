Rabat (Morocco), Feb 7 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh made a modest start with a round of 1-over 73, which included an eagle, to be tied-33rd in the Trophy Hassan II here.

The event is part of the Champions Tour PGA (for Seniors) and is being held alongside the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Meryem Cup.

Also Read | South African Team Arrives in Lahore Ahead of ODI Tri-series Against Pakistan, New Zealand.

Jeev, who is playing the event on a sponsor's exemption, had an eagle, three bogeys and no birdies.

New Zealand's star golfer, Steven Alker, and England's Simon Griffiths led the field with 4-under 69 each.

Also Read | Sunrisers Eastern Cape Advance to Third SA20 Final Behind Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann’s Performances, Beat Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets.

Alker, who is the Charles Schwab Cup winner for 2024, had six birdies against two bogeys. He had five birdies between the 11th and the 18th and finished with 69.

Griffiths had five birdies against one bogey.

Seven players are tied for third and they are Hiroyuki Fujita, Tim O'Neal, Brett Quigley, Thomas Levet, Y.E. Yang, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Adilson da Silva.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)