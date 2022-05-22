Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties and leaders Sunday congratulated pace sensation Umran Malik on his selection in the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20 International home series against South Africa starting June 9.

"Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes," the lieutenant governor tweeted.

Congratulating Malik, former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said he would be keenly watching the series.

"Well done Umran Malik. We will be watching the forthcoming T20 series against the Proteas very keenly," he said in a tweet.

The PDP said Malik was an inspiration for youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Congratulations to Umran Malik on being named in India's 18-member T20Is squad. Umran has trailblazed his way all the way to the top despite so many odds. He is an inspiration for a generation of youngsters in J&K,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

"The day has come. Umran Malik makes it to the Indian cricket team. Very few from J and K have made it to the squad. Congratulations. Best wishes,” Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said.

Umran Malik has picked up 21 wickets in 13 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but it's his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all and sundry with calls for his immediate selection in top-flight cricket.

