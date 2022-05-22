AC Milan have the opportunity of ending an 11-year drought for the Serie A title when they face Sassuolo in their final game of the season. The Rossoneri are currently top of the table with a two-point lead and they need a victory to secure the title. Anything less than three points would mean that they need to depend on Inter Milan's result against Sampdoria for winning the title. The Rossoneri enter this clash on the back of five consecutive wins in Serie A and are in great form at the moment. But they would not take Sassuolo lightly, who have some good players who can cause an upset. Kylian Mbappe Signs New Contract at PSG, To Stay at Club Till 2025

One point would do it for AC Milan but for that, they would need Inter, who have a better goal difference, to lose. Sassuolo beat Bologna 3-1 in their last game before this clash. A victory here will help them finish within the top ten on the points table. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sassuolo vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Mapei Stadium Stadium. The game will be held on May 22, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sassuolo vs AC Milan match live on newly launched channel Sports 18 1/HD as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sassuolo vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The Sassuolo vs AC Milan will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sassuolo vs AC Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

