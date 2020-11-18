Karachi [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): Karachi Kings' Babar Azam has paid tribute to late Dean Jones following the team's maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title win.

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday by five wickets in the final to lift the title. Azam played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs as he helped his side chase down the target of 135 runs. He also won the Player of the Tournament award.

Former Australian cricketer Jones passed away in September this year due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 59. He was appointed as Karachi Kings' coach ahead of the fifth edition of the PSL in March. The side had progressed to the playoffs but the last stage had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the victory, Azam took to Twitter and wrote: "Deano, job done coach! #Champions #KarachiKings".

Former Pakistan fast bowler and Karachi Kings coach Wasim Akram also dedicated the trophy to Jones.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of Akram in which he said, "Karachi Kings, the champions. This (win) is for Dean Jones and for the fans of Karachi Kings."

Azam finished the tournament with 473 runs, claiming three 'player of the match' awards. He also won the award for 'Best Batsman of PSL 2020'. (ANI)

