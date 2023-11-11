Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): Experienced cricketer Joe Root continues to be England's most successful batter in the World Cups as he went past the 1000-run mark with his top-tier performance against Pakistan in their final group stage game at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Root scored 60 against Pakistan's fierce bowling attack and established a crucial 132-run partnership with all-rounder Ben Stokes. With this knock, he went past the 1000-run mark in the World Cups and now has a total of 1,034 runs to his name.

With 897 Gooch is England's second-highest run scorer in the World Cups while all-rounder Ben Stokes sits on the third position with 769 runs to his name. Explosive opener Jonny Bairstow who was firing all cylinders during his opening knock and scored 59 runs has 747 runs to his name in World Cups.

Coming to the match, opting to bat first after winning the toss, England's openers Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow got their team off to a flier, dominating Pakistan's star pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. After a nervy start to the innings, Bairstow and Milan combined to score three boundaries in the fourth over against an under-pressure Rauf.

The pressure continued to mount on Rauf as he bowled two wide delivers which went for boundaries and conceded 31 runs in his first three overs.

Afridi tried to limit the damage but was unable to put a leash on Bairstow in the next over, who was, by that point, bursting with confidence. England ended the powerplay with a score of 72/0. It was the second-highest score by the Three Lions in the powerplay in World Cups.

Bairstow raised his bat as he completed his fifty in the final ball of the 16th over.

After Bairstow's dismissal, Root and Stokes stitched up a crucial 132-run partnership, adding to the miseries of the Pakistan pacers.

A stand that lasted for more than 20 overs was brought to an end by Pakistan's most successful bowler in the World Cup -- Shaheen Afridi.

Mohammad Wasim Jr claimed two wickets off successive balls to hurt England at the death.

However, David Willey's fireworks in the final over powered England to 337/9. Willey, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier, is playing his final match in England colours. (ANI)

