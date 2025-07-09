London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Jofra Archer has been named in England's playing XI for the third Test against India at Lord's, replacing Josh Tongue in the only change from the previous match, according to the official website of England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

Archer, 30, returns to the Test setup for the first time since February 2021. Known for his express pace, Archer's inclusion is expected to bolster England's relatively inexperienced bowling attack, which has lacked bite in patches during the ongoing series.

Recently, he made a red-ball return at first-class level for Sussex prior to joining up with the England squad for the second Test against India in Birmingham.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1, after India bounced back in emphatic fashion with a massive 336-run win at Edgbaston. The third Test is set to begin on Thursday at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

England's selectors have opted for stability, making just one change to the side that featured in Birmingham. Archer comes in for Jos Tongue, with captain Ben Stokes continuing to lead the charge alongside senior players Joe Root and Chris Woakes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith retains his place in the XI, while young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir continues to get opportunities as part of England's spin strategy.

England playing XI for third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.

Coming to the second Test match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, a 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run-chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer. (ANI)

