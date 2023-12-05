Turin [Italy], December 5 (ANI): Star English midfielder Jude Bellingham has created a milestone by becoming the first Real Madrid player to win the 'Golden Boy Award' in Turin on Tuesday.

The 'Golden Boy Award' is given to the best footballer under 21 years of age playing at a European club.

The 20-year-old made his place from a list of 25 finalists, including his Los Blancos teammate Arda Guler.

Following his win, Bellingham said that he has big goals in his life, and to win as many trophies as possible.

He added that there is a lot of pressure on both the Real Madrid and England National Team, but still, he is happy to represent both the big names.

The star midfielder further dedicated the trophy to his country and the Spanish club.

"I have to have big goals, to win the lot if possible. I enjoy playing for my country, England, and with Real Madrid as well. The pressure is huge but I'm so happy to represent both of these teams. I'm going to give it my all to win trophies both for my country and for Real Madrid," Bellingham said after winning the trophy as quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Earlier, Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala, again recognising him as the best player under 21 footballer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to his first season for Real Madrid, scoring 15 goals already.

The Englishman scored his last goal for the Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) against Napoli, in which Real Madrid won the game by 4-2.

Currently, the Los Blancos are in their top form in the La Liga. They are leading the league standings with 38 points after winning 12 out of their 15 games.

Bellingham's side will lock horns against Real Betis in their upcoming fixture on Saturday at Benito Villamarin Stadium. (ANI)

