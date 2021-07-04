New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Judoka Sushila Devi, who will represent India in the Olympic Games in Tokyo will fine-tune her preparation in a final training camp in Delhi from July 9.

"The Sports Authority of India has arranged for the camp for the 48kg class Judoka, be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," read an official statement.

Two sparring partners, her teammates in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a physiotherapist, and a masseuse have already been quarantined in the new hostel at the JLN complex.

Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow bronze medallist Mongjam Kabita Devi (48kg class) and 2018 National 52kg class champion Ningthoujam Sarda Devi (52kg class) will be the sparring partners.

The final camp is being set up at the Table Tennis hall inside the new hostel, where mats will be placed. Sushila Devi, along with her coach Jiwan Sharma, will leave for Tokyo from here.

They will also get their second doses of Covid-19 vaccination during their stay in the national capital. Sushila's event is on July 24.

Ranked 46 in the women's 48kg class, Sushila Devi is now at the Chateau Gontier in France, completing a month-long training camp, sanctioned by the Mission Olympic Cell last month. A 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, she went to France after competing at the World Judo Championship in Budapest in June.

The Government is ensuring that all Tokyo-bound athletes get the best possible assistance and that their preparations for the Games are on track. (ANI)

