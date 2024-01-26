Liverpool (England), Jan 26 (AP) Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.

Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015.

Also Read | WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Name Sri Lanka Captain Chamari Athapaththu As Replacement For Lauren Bell.

He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy.”

“I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

Also Read | FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024: India Beat New Zealand 11-1 To Qualify for Semifinals.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. That I still take this decision probably shows you that I'm convinced it's the one I have to take. It is that I'm — how can I say this? — that I'm running out of energy.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)