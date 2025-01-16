New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as Ombudsman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mishra will also function as the BCCI Ethics Officer.

He served in the apex court from July 7, 2014, to September 2, 2020 before being appointed as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 2, 2021, a position he held until June 1, 2024.

Mishra, born on September 3, 1955 in Gwalior in a family of lawyers, had decided around 97,000 cases as a judge of high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Calcutta.

He was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 25, 1999 and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on November 26, 2010.

He was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on December 14, 2012.

A legal luminary, Mishra has also contributed immensely to betterment of legal education in the country.

