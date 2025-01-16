Real Madrid will be facing Celta Vigo in the Round of 16 of the prestigious Copa Del Rey with the Los Blancos looking to get over their painful defeat in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Carlo Ancelotti saw his squad being beaten with ease by Barcelona and he will expect a proper response from them. They are doing well in the league as they are level on points with city rivals Atletico Madrid and have already claimed the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. But time and again this term, the team has failed to turn up for some big games which is a problem area. Opponent Celta Vigo are 12th and have three defeats in the last five matches. Police Launch Investigation Into Online Abuse of Arsenal Striker Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

David Alaba is part of the game squad for Real Madrid, which is a positive news for them, considering the number of games he has missed. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Eduardo Camavinga is a doubt for the clash as he is ill. Vinicius Jr is available for this tie as his two-game band is applicable in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will be the key players in attack with Federico Valverde leading the efforts in midfield.

Borja Iglesias is the focal point in attack for Celta Vigo with Pablo Duran and Jonathan Bamba on the wings. Iago Aspas, Marcos Alonso, and Gonzalez are all missing which is a blow to their chances. llaix Moriba and Fran Beltran in central midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline.

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will continue their campaign against Celta Vigo in their round of 16 encounter in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Friday, January 17. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it has a scheduled start time at 02:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo online viewing options, read below. Spain’s Ander Herrera Arrives in Buenos Aires To Join Boca Juniors on One-Year Deal.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Real Madrid are coming out of tough loss and the match can be decided in its late stages.

