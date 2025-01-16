Manchester United have the chances to get back to winning ways in the league as they gear up to welcome relegation threatened Southampton. Such has been the poor nature of the home team’s performances that they find themselves closer to the bottom three than they are to the top of the standings. The Red Devils did manage a brilliant win over Arsenal in the FA Cup but it will not count for much, if they can build on to it with a string of wins. Opponents Southampton have four defeats in the last five games, and it will take a miracle of sorts for them to avoid the drop this term. Premier League 2024–25 Transfer News: Ipswich Town Sign Winger Jaden Philogene From Aston Villa on 4.5-Year Deal.

Diogo Dalot is suspended for Manchester United after his red card against Arsenal, paving the way for Tyrell Malacia to start. Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire along with Lisandro Martinez make up the back three. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo will be the two attacking midfielders with Rasmus Hojlund playing as the striker. Toby Collyer gets a rare start in the center of the park.

Flynn Downes is back training with the team and could start for Southampton. Cameron Archer will play the target man upfront with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tyler Dibling on the wings. Jan Bednarek at the back has his task cut out as he looks to keep the United attackers at bay. Mateus Fernandes will likely sit deep and try and shield the backline.

After beating Arsenal in the FA Cup, Manchester United will return to Premier League action against Southampton. The Manchester United vs Southampton match is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and it starts at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 17. Check out Manchester United vs Southampton viewing options below. Sevilla Footballer Kike Salas Arrested on Suspicion Of Illegal Bet-Fixing.

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester United vs Southampton live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Manchester United vs Southampton online viewing options, read below.

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United should score a few goals here enroute a win.

