Antalya, Apr 22 (PTI) Former world championship silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the individual gold in the women's compound section in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Saturday.

Jyothi prevailed over former world champion Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 to claim her second gold of the tournament.

She and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale had earlier in the day prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 in the compound mixed team event to open India's medal account.

The win also avenged Jyothi's World Championship final loss to the Colombian opponent when the Indian had settled for a silver, going down 144-146 at Yankton 2021.

Locked 30-all after both the archers hit three 10s to begin with, the Indian stepped up further in the second end when she totalled 30 with two Xs (closer to centre) to take a slender one-point lead as Lopez managed 29.

Jyothi, who topped the qualification with a world record-equalling score, extended her lead by two points (119-117) with three more 10s in the fourth end, as Sara once again dropped one point.

Maintaining her consistency, Jyothi wrapped the issue with yet another perfect round to exact a sweet revenge on Sara.

In the semi-final, Jyothi eliminated world number one Ella Gibson of Britain 148-146 in a tight finish that went till the fifth and final end.

Jyothi and Ella were 118-all till the penultimate end. In the decider, the Indian held her nerves to seal the issue with three 10s, as her rival cracked under pressure by dropping two points.

