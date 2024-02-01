Berlin, Feb 1 (AP) Kaiserslautern hushed the packed Olympiastadion to beat Hertha Berlin 3-1 and advance to the semifinals of the German Cup.

Jan Elvedi scored the opening goal for Kaiserslautern in the fifth minute on Wednesday before Richmond Tachie and new signing Filip Kaloc scored to put the game out of Hertha's reach. Fabian Reese scored for Hertha in stoppage time.

Also Read | ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Iker Guarrotxena On Short-Term Contract.

Hertha hosted the game in the 74,000-capacity Olympiastadion knowing that two more wins would put the team into a long-hoped-for cup final at its home stadium.

Kaiserslautern, which was last in the semifinals in 2013-14, joins fellow second-division club Fortuna Duesseldorf in the last four of a competition which saw several of Germany's top teams knocked out in the early rounds.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

Next week, Bayer Leverkusen plays Stuttgart and third-tier Saarbruecken hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach in the two remaining quarterfinal games. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)