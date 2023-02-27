Wellington [New Zealand], February 27 (ANI): Kane Williamson re-affirmed his status as the best batter New Zealand has ever produced when he overtook long-time teammate Ross Taylor to become the Blackcaps' leading Test run-scorer of all-time.

The fourth day of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington saw Williamson surpass Taylor's all-time record of 7683 Test runs in characteristic fashion as the Blackcaps look to claw their way back into the match.

The talented right-hander improved Taylor's mark and kept New Zealand's hopes alive of salvaging something from the Test by working a James Anderson delivery off his toes and to the boundary.

With Williamson overtaking Taylor to become New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Tests, it now means the 32-year-old has by far the best record of any Kiwi batter in the history of the men's game.

After being knocked for just 209 runs in their first innings, New Zealand was obliged to continue, but things seemed better for the hosts in their second innings thanks to Williamson and a number of their top-order players who are scoring more easily.

Later on in the day, Williamson was eventually dismissed for 132, but not before he had restored New Zealand's position in the match ahead of what appeared to be an exciting final day in Wellington.

Williamson has 26 Test centuries to his name - seven more than any other player - and his Test average that is north of 53 is greater than the top 20 batters on New Zealand's all-time leading Test run-scorer list.

Williamson has five double-hundreds in the format, with a top score of 251 against the West Indies in 2020. The right-hander broke the record in his 92nd Test. (ANI)

