Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the Indian blind women's team on winning the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. India, led by Deepika TC, defeated Nepal by seven wickets in a one-sided final in Colombo on Sunday.

The Karnataka Chief Minister congratulated India's blind women's cricket team for decisively defeating Nepal in the final. He said their achievement, despite physical challenges, is a proud and inspiring moment for the entire nation and marks a historic day for India.

"Congratulations to India's blind women's team for thrashing Nepal in today's final match held in Sri Lanka and clinching their maiden World Cup title. The achievement of India's blind women's team, overcoming physical challenges, stands as a source of pride and inspiration for millions of countrymen. This is a historic day for all Indians," Siddaramaiah said on X.

In the match, after choosing to bowl first, India's attack delivered an excellent performance, restricting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs with disciplined lines and lengths. In response, India's batters cruised through the chase, bringing up 100 runs within the first 10 overs.

Opener Phula Saren led the charge with a match-winning 44 off 27 balls, featuring four boundaries, guiding India to the target in the 13th over. Karuna K also played a key role with a brisk 42 from 27 deliveries.

Saren's outstanding knock earned her the Player of the Match award.

Following the historic victory, captain Deepika TC expressed immense pride in the team's achievement, emphasising the collective hard work that went into securing the title.

"We are very proud and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match. (ANI)

