Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team was officially felicitated by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha (State assembly) on Wednesday as the Rajat Patidar-led side lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other officials were present at the ceremony.

The event marked a proud moment for the state and its passionate cricket supporters. RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL 2025, held on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Afterwards, the RCB held an open-bus parade from Vidhan Soudha to the remarkable Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fans in thousands gathered outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

According to Espncricinfo, the city's police are in close coordination with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which is likely to open a number of stands for the victory lap that is now expected to take place inside the stadium's premises.

The KSCA is preparing for at least 10,000 fans to flock to the ground, but that number is likely to be a lot higher.

"The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team has won the IPL trophy for the year 2025. The team, along with trophy, will be arriving in Bengaluru on 04-06-2025. On this occasion, a special felicitation ceremony has been organised by the KSCA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 5:00 PM Today for all RCB players," according to the Traffic Advisory of Bengaluru Police.

"Entry to the event will be permitted only to those with valid tickets and passes. As there is a limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate," it added. (ANI)

