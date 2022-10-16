Mullanpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa bagged a career-best 5/11 as fancied Karnataka recorded a convincing 34-run win over Jammu & Kashmir in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

Batting first, Karnataka were restricted to 147 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs, but the total proved to be more than enough as Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 113 in 18.2 overs.

For J & K, India's pace sensation Umran Malik returned figures of 1/37 from his full quota of four overs, while Abid Mushtaq and Rithik Singh picked up two wickets each.

The J & K team kept losing wickets at regular intervals, failing to pose a threat to their much stronger opponents despite Vivrant Sharma's 46-ball 63.

Tottering at 31 for six in the seventh over, Abid Mushtaq chipped in with 32 off 26 balls to give J & K's total a semblance of respectability. However, Mushtaq's effort was never going to win his team the match as the damage been done inside the powerplay. They were 4/5 in three overs.

Besides Kaverappa, who was playing in only his fourth T20 match, there were two wickets apiece for Vasuki Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Earlier, Karnataka also kept losing wickets until Shreyas Gopal steadied the ship with a 48 off 38 balls. Manoj Bhandage, then, blazed away to a 23-ball 41, hitting four sixes and two boundaries to prop up Karnataka.

Brief Scores:

Karnataka: 147/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Gopal 48, Manoj Bhandage 41) beat Jammu & Kashmir 113 all out in 18.2 overs (Vivrant Sharma 63; Vidhwath Kaverappa 5/11) by 34 runs.

Services 148/8 in 20 overs (Anshul Gupta 39; Vaisakh Chandran 3/28) beat Kerala 136 all out in 19.4 overs (Sachin Baby 36, Sanju Samson 30; Nitin Yadav 3/12, Arjun Sharma 3/36, Pulkit Narang 2/17, Parth Rekhade 2/19).

In Mohali:

Maharashtra 144 all out in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 38; Abhishek Kumar 4/37) beat Meghalaya 70 all out in 18.1 overs (Yogesh Tiwari 26; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/26) by 74 runs. PTI AH

