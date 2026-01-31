Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) enters 2nd week with a high-stakes Day 8 double-header on Sunday, as four strong teams take the mat at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, with momentum and league points firmly in focus, according to a release.

Hisar Heroes, coming in with growing belief, will aim to combine disciplined defence with calculated raiding to control key phases of the match.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Karnal Kings player Harsh said, "We're playing with confidence and belief. We want to keep playing the game that we have been playing so far and continue to remain unbeaten.The focus is on staying aggressive while maintaining discipline on the mat."

Ashu Malik, Hisar Heroes' leading player added, "We have made a few mistakes in the previous game but that was a real learning experience for us. We all know the team is in good rhythm and want to break Karna's momentum. Matches like these test character, and we're ready to rise to the challenge."

The spotlight then shifts to the 8:00 PM encounter between Gurugram Gurus and Rohtak Royals in Match 16. Gurugram Gurus are expected to bring energy and intensity, looking to dictate the pace with fearless kabaddi. Rohtak Royals, known for their composure and organised defense, will aim to counter with patience, structure, and timely raids.

Ahead of the match, Sanjay Dhull, Gurugram Gurus player said, "We want to get our first win of the league and believe in playing fearless kabaddi. Our focus is on bringing energy and executing our plans from the first whistle against Rohtak Royals."

Milan Dahiya, Rohtak Royals player shared, "Consistency and teamwork are key at this stage of the league. We have got our mojo and we're prepared and confident going into this match."

As anticipation builds, KCL Day 8 is set to deliver another thrilling evening of top-quality kabaddi and fierce competition. (ANI)

