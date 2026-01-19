Rohtak (Haryana)[India], January 19 (ANI): Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), have begun their training camp in Rohtak under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Surender Nada, marking the formal start of the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

The Kabaddi Champions League Trophy Tour, launched recently, is travelling across the state and will reach Rohtak on Wednesday.

For Surender Nada, the camp marks the beginning of a new chapter after a decorated playing career spanning over 15 years. A gold medalist with India at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters and the 2019 South Asian Games, Nada now turns his focus to building Rohtak Royals from the sidelines.

Speaking on the start of Rohtak Royals' journey in the Kabaddi Champions League, Head Coach Surender Nada expressed, "This is a matter of great joy for us, for our players, and for our state. Haryana has a huge number of Kabaddi players and a strong passion for the sport. The league will be extremely beneficial for future generations and it will give new talent an opportunity to showcase their skills, and that will ultimately benefit Haryana by providing these players with a strong platform."

With Rohtak Royals assembling a squad that blends senior professionals, emerging talent and strong local representation, Nada underlined the importance of cohesion as the franchise builds towards its debut season, "My journey as a player has given me a strong foundation for this new role, and stepping in as the coach of Rohtak Royals is both exciting and motivating. The team has great potential, and our focus is on building the right combination and strong on-field coordination."

Emphasising the role of experience within the Rohtak Royals setup, Nada highlighted the responsibility of senior players in shaping the franchise's identity on and off the mat. "In Kabaddi, just like in any other sport, it's important for experienced players and younger players to play well together. The seniors, along with the captain, have the responsibility of keeping the team united. When that balance is right, it creates a strong team combination, and that is the key to success."

Looking ahead to Rohtak Royals' participation in the inaugural season, Nada believes the platform will play a key role in strengthening the sport while allowing franchises like his to grow steadily. "Kabaddi is a traditional clay game, and we are building it step by step. As KCL grows stronger, it will continue to receive more support. Sports in Haryana will gain more strength, our young generation will rise, Haryana will benefit, and our country will benefit as well."

The ongoing camp in Rohtak will focus on evaluating player positions and overall team balance ahead of competitive action. With preparations underway and the KCL Trophy set to arrive in Rohtak on January 21, the Rohtak Royals are gearing up for a promising start to their Kabaddi Champions League journey. (ANI)

