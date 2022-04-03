Paris [France], April 3 (ANI): Judith Jeptum produced the first women's sub-2:20 marathon on French roads to win the Paris Marathon on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Kenyan won the World Athletics Elite Label road race in a lifetime best of 2:19:48, while Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa took the men's race in 2:05:07.

Also Read | SRH vs LSG, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 12.

Jeptum headed into the race after setting a personal best time of 2:22.30 in Abu Dhabi last November.

The favourites started the women's race at a blistering pace. Judith Jeptum (KEN), Gladys Chepkurui (KEN), Beyenu Degefa (ETH) and Besu Sado (ETH) led from the front with two pacemakers.

Also Read | Argentina GP 2022: Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro Powers to Pole in MotoGP.

The lead group went through the 10-kilometre mark in 32:22, setting them on course for a finish under 2:17. Besu Sado was the first to crack some time before the field wrapped up the first half marathon in 1:08:30.

Approaching km 28, Judith Jeptum left her rivals in the dust with a devastating attack and never looked back. This solo move ended in another prestigious win for the Kenyan winner of last year's Abu Dhabi Marathon, who crossed the finish line in 2:19:49, beating her own personal best by close to 3 minutes and setting a new record in the women's Paris Marathon.

The men's contest went down to the wire. 15 runners passed through the 10km checkpoint in 29:45, 15 seconds ahead of the second group of nine runners.

Following a fierce sprint, Gelmisa prevailed in 2:05:07, nine seconds faster than the PB he had set in Valencia in December where he had finished runner-up. Tura, winner in Chicago in 2021, finished three seconds in arrears in 2:05:10 as Amdouni rounded the podium in a national record of 2:05:22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)