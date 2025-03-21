New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu's Ramesh Shanguman gave his state a flying start as track and field events in athletics started on Day 2 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 here on Friday.

A former basketballer, Chennai's Shanguman won the first gold of the Games and it came in the men's 800m T53/T54 event, as per a press release from SAI Media.

At the time of writing, 31 gold medals had been decided and Tamil Nadu had won eight of them. Maharashtra (five golds) and Haryana (four golds) were second and third, respectively. Forty-four finals, all in different categories of athletics are scheduled on Friday.

Hailing from a farming family in Mannathampatty village, Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman was struck by tragedy when he lost his legs in a lorry accident at the age of eight. However, he did not let the setback hold him back and took to sports. He started as a para basketball player but then shifted to wheelchair racing. Speaking to SAI Media about his victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shanguman said, "I have faced a lot of struggles in my life. I need to achieve something. But I had the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself. I motivate myself every day. Now my parents are very happy. In the first KIPG in 2023, I won the bronze medal, this time I won the gold medal. My family is a big support. Without them, I could not have been a medallist." It was Day 2 in the para-badminton competition at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Friday saw some exciting encounters with the likes of Paris Paralympian Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Krishna Nagar showing their dominance. Paris 2024 gold medallist Nitesh Kumar made the finals in his category while Krishna Nagar entered the semifinals. Nithya Sre and Palak Kohli, the other top names in the badminton competition, also advanced in their respective sections.

Brief Results -ATHLETICS MENS Discus Throw F11Gold - Monu Ghangas (Haryana); Silver - Sagar (Haryana); Bronze - Praveen Sharma (Rajasthan)MEN Shot Put F40/F41Gold - Ravi Rongali (Andhra Pradesh); Silver - Abhishek (Haryana); Bronze - Manoj Singaraja (Tamil Nadu)MENS 100m Run T13Gold - Chaitanya Vijay Pathak (Maharashtra); Silver - Meet Tadhani (Gujarat); Bronze - Kalaram Patel (Chhattisgarh)MENS 100m Run T35 FINALSGold - Vipin (Uttar Pradesh); Silver - Jatin Singh (Delhi); Bronze - Ravi Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)MENS 100m Run T36Gold - Chirag (Delhi); Silver Arpit Sharma (Madhya Pradesh); Bronze - Haryana.WOMEN Shot Put F53/F54Gold - Keerthika Jayachandran (Tamil Nadu); Silver - Kanchan Lakhani (Haryana); Bronze - Geetha Kannan (Tamil Nadu) -BADMINTONKrishna Nagar defeated Mahesh 21-3, 21-6 in the quarter-final stage in MS SH 6Mandeep Kaur defeated Sanjana Kumari 21-12, 21-18 in the semi-final in WS SL 3Arati Janoba Patil defeated Latika 21-17, 21-12 in the semi-final in WS SU 5Palak Kohli won against Shivangi Pandey 21-1, 21-2 in the semi-final in WS SL 4Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan defeated Latatai Parmeshwar Umrekar 21-6, 21-4 in the semi-final in WS SH6Nitesh Kumar defeated Umesh Vikram Kumar 21-9, 21-14 in the semi-final in MS SL 3. (ANI)

