New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Devika Malik, eldest daughter of legendary para-athlete Deepa Malik, has won gold and silver medals in the Khelo India Para Games being held in the national capital here.

Devika has always tried to carve her own identity from the towering personality of her mother Deepa Malik who is the symbol of para games in the country.

Devika won the Gold medal in 100 metres in the T37/36 category, while she had to be content with a silver in 200 metres in the T37/T35 category, as per a press release from Khelo India Para Games.

"I trained a lot during for the 4th Para Asian Games held at Hangzhou just some weeks ago. I guess the training helped me at these Khelo India Para Games. It was really a matter of pride to win two medals for Haryana. Though I am an international athlete but playing in the Khelo India Para Games has its own charm," said Devika with a lot of pride.

On Monday Deepa Malik inaugurated the first-ever Khelo India Para Games 2023 along with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium, Delhi.

Born a premature baby with acute neonatal jaundice and hemiplegia, Devika Malik was paralysed on one side of the body.

Despite her disability, nothing could stop Devika from becoming an international para-athlete. A proud mother and a champion of para-sports herself, Deepa Malik beams with joy at her daughter's achievements.

"I think I have a different soul connection with Devika. As a mother, I took care of her and now she takes care of me. I cannot ask more from her. Though I never forced her to take sports, but just like me, I guess she found a solace on the athletic track," said Deepa Malik.

Both daughter and mother entered the field of sports together and were each other's practice partners, input providers and companions. While Deepa Malik went on to create history in 2016 by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, Devika on the other hand has been making her own mark on track. But they say, how far can the fruit fall from the tree? Devika's source of inspiration is definitely her mother.

"My mother has been my greatest supporter and enabler in this journey. She has proved her own ability beyond disability, living with below-chest paralysis for the past two decades. She has achieved the highest honours in sport, becoming India's first female Paralympic medallist, and has always been an inspiration to everyone around her. She has worked extensively to improve policies for people with disabilities, and has been the most passionate and proud supporter of my decision to turn into a social entrepreneur. We work hand-in-hand to enable other people with disabilities, and my journey has been all about following in her incomparable footsteps," said Devika talking about the impact of her mother on her life.

For her efforts, Devika received recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was awarded the Queen's Young Leader Award by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London in 2015. She has also had the privilege of addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in front of the entire British Royal Family, and all 53 Heads of Commonwealth Countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Opening Ceremony about disability in 2018. Her work as an entrepreneur was also recognised by the NITI Aayog in 2018.

Devika holds the National Record for 100 metres and 200 metres in her category and has been training under the watchful eyes of athlete Amit Khanna, who once was one of the fastest men in the country. (ANI)

