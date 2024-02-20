Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): Swimmer Shubhrant Patra clinched the men's 200m butterfly gold with a dominating performance and then returned to help Jain University claim the 4x100m freestyle crown and top the medals standing in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, here on Tuesday.

Kalyani Saxena of Sarvajanik University, Surat and Danush S of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences also added a second gold to their tally on the second day of swimming competition at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex as the race for the overall title heats up.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him ‘Akaay’.

With 32 gold medals decided in two days of competition, Jain University tops the standings with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Utkal University is second thanks to three gold medals from swimmer Pratyasa Ray, who added the women's 200m backstroke gold to her tally on Tuesday.

Patra, who is originally from Odisha but now trains and studies in Bengaluru, bagged the 200m butterfly gold with a timing of 2:06.94s, finishing over half a second ahead of Chandigarh University's Harsh Saroha. Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule University clinched the bronze with a time of 2:11.18s.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024; KL Rahul Ruled Out.

He then returned to the pool for the 4x100m freestyle relay, swimming the third leg, as he teamed up with Xavier Dsouza, Dhyan Balakrishna and Sambhavv R to bag the gold with a time of 3:37.76s. Anna University (3:39.35s) and the University of Kerala (3:41.65s) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier, Kalyani Saxena and Danush S proved that they were far ahead of the competition as they clinched the women's 400m medley and men's 50m breaststroke gold respectively.

On Monday, Kalyani won the women's 200m breaststroke gold while Dhanush topped the men's 200m breaststroke race.

Elsewhere, in the basketball competition, the University of Madras will take on Jain University in the women's final. In the semi-final, the team from Tamil Nadu hammered Guru Nanak Dev University 105-48, while Jain University got the better of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 85-61.

In the men's category, Panjab University upset defending champions Jain University 89-87 to reach the final where they will face the University of Madras, who got the better of the University of Rajasthan 79-76.

In the weightlifting competition, being held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, KIIT's Sneha won the gold in the 55kg category with a total lift of 172kg with Punjabi University's Ramandeep (165kg) and Kurukshetra University's Shalu (159kg) taking home silver and bronze medals respectively.

Results

Basketball (Semi-Finals)

Men:

Panjab University bt Jain University 89-87; University of Madras bt University of Rajasthan 79-76

Women:

University of Madras bt Guru Nanak Dev University 105-48

Jain University bt Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 85-61

Football

Men:

Group B: Mahatma Gandhi University vs University of Kerala

Shivaji University bt Adamas University 3-2

Women:

Group A: vs Chaudhary Bansilal University bt Goa University 4-0

Guru Jambeshwar University vs University of Madras 3-1

Hockey

Men:

Group A: Chandigarh University bt Manomaniam Sundamar University 4-3

Lovely Professional University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 7-4

Group B: Rabindranath Tagore University bt Sambalpur University 5-4

Bengaluru City University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 3-2

Women:

Group A: ITM University bt Sambalpur University 2-1

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 3-1

Group B: Rabindranath Tagore University bt Maharshi Dayanand University 5-0

Ranchi University bt Punjabi University 4-2

Kabaddi (Semi-Finals)

Men: University of Kota bt Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 37-33

Mangalore University bt Chaudhary Bansi Lal University 35-26

Swimming

Men:

1500m freestyle: Gold - R Ruhunu Krishna (Uni. of Ker) 16:29.47s; Silver - Vikrant Bangale (Pandit Deendayal Energy Uni.) 17:36.05s; Bronze - Litheesh Gowda (Visvesvaraya Technology University) 17:43.22s

200m butterfly: Gold - Shubhrant Patra (Jain Uni) 2:06.94s; Silver - Harsh Saroha (Chandigarh Uni) 2:07.40s; Bronze - Shubham Dhaygude (Savitribai Phule Uni) 2:11.18s

200m backstroke: Gold - Subhasish Dey (Adamas Uni) 2:11.81s; Silver - Sai Nihar Bikkina (KLEF Uni) 2:12.90s; Bronze - Aaryan Bhosale (Uni of Mumbai) 2:13.31s

50m breaststroke: Gold - S Dhanush (Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences) 28.66s; Silver - MS Yadesh Babu (Anna Uni) 29.50s, Shwejal Mankar (Savitribai Phule Uni) 29.50s

50m butterfly: Gold - Harsh Saroha (Chandigarh Uni) 25.20s; Silver - Vishnu G (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 25.47s; Bronze - Veer Khatkar (Maharshi Dayanand Uni) 25.74s

4x100m freestyle: Gold - Jain University 3:37.76s; Silver - Anna University 3:39.35s; Bronze - University of Kerala 3:41.65s

Women:

400m IM: Gold - Kalyani Saxena (Sarvajanik Uni) 5:26.71s; Silver - Firdoush Kayamkhani (Uni. of Kota) 5:28.36s; Bronze - Pratyasa Ray (Utkal Uni) 5:28.80s

200m backstroke: Gold -- Pratyasa Ray (Utkal Uni) 2:30.95s; Silver - Bhakti Wadkar (Savitribai Phule Uni) 2:33.11s; Bronze - Bharti (Chandigarh Uni) 2:37.84s

50m breaststroke: Gold - Vasupalli Naga Greeshmini (Mahatma Gandhi Uni) 34.78s; Silver - Aarti Patil (Uni of Mumbai) 35.42s; Bronze - Jyoti Patil (Uni of Mumbai) 35.93s

50m butterfly: Gold - Snigdha Ghosh (Adamas Uni) 28.90s; Silver -- Shristi Upadhaya (Jadavpur Uni) 29.30s; Uttara Gogoi (Chandigarh Uni) 29.81s

Weightlifting

Men:

55kg: Gold - Vijay Kumar Maheshwari (PRSU) 224kg; Silver - Balaji P (TU-TN) 217kg; Bronze - Donigolla Veeresh (CU) 213kg

67kg: Gold - Tharun T (PU-Tn) 255kg; Silver - Dinesh Chellamariappan (UCC) 254kg; Bronze - Tipannu Lakkhanvar (MU-KR) 205kg

73kg: Gold - Jaskaran Ram (SBBSU) 271kg; Silver - Bellamkonda Krishna (CU) 265kg; Bronze - Logeswaran Sankar (TU-TN) 263kg

Women:

55kg: Gold - Sneha (KIIT) 172kg; Silver - Ramandeep (PU-PAT) 165kg; Bronze - Shalu (KU-HR) 159kg

59kg: Gold - Usha (CU) 185kg; Silver - Liza Kamsha (YVU) 181kg; Bronze - Balo Yalam (GKU) 179kg

64kg: Gold - Pooja Rajesh (GKU) 176kg; Silver - Sanapathi Pallavi (AU) 175kg; Bronze - Sukama Adak (CU) 172kg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)