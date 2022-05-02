Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in a return leg IPL match here on Monday.

Invited to bat, skipper Sanju Samson smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball 54, while Shimron Hetmyer provided late charge with an unbeaten 13-ball 27 as RR scored 152 for five.

Also Read | Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Gain Places in FIH World Rankings.

However, Jos Buttler (22), Riyan Parag (19) and Karun Nair (13) got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Tim Southee (2/46) scalped two wickets, while Umesh Yadav (1/24), Anukul Roy (1/28) and Shivam Mavi (1/33) accounted for one each.

Also Read | Manchester United To Not Face Any Competition in Signing Declan Rice This Summer: Report.

Nitish Rana (48 not out), Rinku Singh (42 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (34) then chipped in with useful contributions as KKR romped home, scoring 158 for three in 19.1 overs.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Tim Southee 2/46).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 158 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Nitish Rana 48 not out, Rinku Singh 42 not out; Trent Boult 1/25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)