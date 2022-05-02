Manchester United, who have been in pursuit of Declan Rice for a long time now, are unlikely to encounter much competition in order to sign the midfielder from West Ham this summer. Rice has been one of those players, who many clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City, have had on their wishlist but according to ESPN, United will have a 'clear run' at signing him. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make Sensational Return to Real Madrid Next Season: Report

The Red Devils, who would be under new management next season under Erik ten Hag, will look to strengthen their midfield options, especially with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic leaving the club. Rice will be a perfect option to fit in ten Hag's plans for rebuilding Manchester United. The young England international has two more years remaining on his current contract at West Ham.

Despite West Ham insisting that Rice is not for sale, they are unlikely to resist if his asking price of £150million is met. David Moyes recently stated that 'football moves on', which perhaps is a hint for the midfielder's departure. Manchester United are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season, with them eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. They will still probably splash the required fee to sign the midfielder from West Ham to introduce some young legs in their midfield.

