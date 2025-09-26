Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): KL Rahul's majestic unbeaten 176 and Sai Sudharsan's fine century guided India A to a five-wicket win over Australia A on Day 4 of the second four-day unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday.

Chasing 412 for victory, India A rode on Rahul's brilliance after he had earlier retired hurt on Day 3 while batting on 74 off 92 balls with nine fours. Resuming the innings on Friday, Rahul displayed his trademark composure and flair, finishing unbeaten on 176 from 216 deliveries, laced with 16 boundaries and four sixes.

Sai Sudharsan provided solidity at the other end, scoring 100 off 172 balls with nine fours and a six. Captain Dhruv Jurel added valuable runs with a quickfire 56 off 66 balls, which included five fours and three sixes, sharing a 115-run stand with Rahul before being dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli.

In the closing stages, Nitish Kumar Reddy (16*) offered steady support as he and Rahul stitched an unbeaten 31-run partnership to take India A past the finish line.

For Australia A, Todd Murphy toiled hard to return figures of 3/114, while Rocchiccioli picked up 2/84 in their second innings, but their efforts could not prevent India A from completing a commanding chase.

At the end of day three, India A was 169/2, with Sudharsan (44*) and Manav Suthar (1*) unbeaten. They need 243 more runs to win.

After India A elected to field first, half-centuries from McSweeney (74 in 162 balls, with 10 fours) and Jack Edwards (88 in 78 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Australia to 420, despite Suthar's figures of 5/107 in their first innings.

Sudharsan, with his 75, was the India A's sole resistance as they managed to put up 194 runs, trailing by 226 runs. Henry Thornton (4/36) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

During their second innings, however, the Aussies slipped to 16/3. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/20) struck early on day three, removing Cooper Connolly (1), to reduce Australia A to 17/4. However, McSweeney put on a 90-run fifth-wicket stand with Josh Philippe (50 in 48 balls, with eight fours), helping his side go beyond the 100-run mark at least.

Gurnoor Brar (3/42) and Suthar (3/50) struck at regular intervals, bundling out Australia for 185 runs, leaving McSweeney unbeaten at 85* in 149 balls, with 10 fours and a six. Australia led by 411 runs, giving India 412 to win the unofficial Test. (ANI)

