Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will be in action this evening at home to Werder Bremen as they look to maintain their strong hold on top of the standings. The Bavarians have won all four of their Bundesliga games so far, scoring a staggering 18 goals in the process. Vincent Kompany has done a remarkable job at the club to turn around their fortunes after a dismal campaign under Thomas Tuchel. Opponents Werder Bremen are currently 14th with just a solitary win so far. They lack confidence at the moment and will need to be at their very best in order to stop their marauding opposition. Bayern Munich versus Werder Bremen will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:00 AM IST. Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Harry Kane Brace Seals Victory as Manuel Neuer Registers 100th UCL Win (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies continue to miss out for Bayern Munich due to serious injuries. Harry Kane has been in sublime form for the home team and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Serge Gnabry will be the key playmaker with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise on the wings. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Karim Coulibaly and Marco Friedl will form the central defensive partnership for Werder Bremen with Mio Backhaus in goal. Jens Stage and Senne Lynen in midfield will sit back and try and shield the backline. Marco Grull will be the focal point in the final third, with Cameron Puertas featuring in the no 10 role. DFB-Pokal 2025–26: Harry Kane Strikes Late As Bayern Munich Edge Wehen Wiesbaden 3–2 in German Cup Opener.

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Date Saturday, September 27 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen match is slated to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it will start at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

