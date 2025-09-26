India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details India will be facing Sri Lanka in what is the final Super 4 game of the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the finals where they will meet Pakistan in the summit clash. Sri Lanka endured a poor campaign in this stage with the team losing to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Not much has gone their way so far with the team struggling with both the bat and ball. In contrast, the Indians have been a level above the rest of the teams and none of them have come close to challenging the them. India’s Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 vs Sri Lanka: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested? Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SL Super 4 Match in Dubai.

Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma will be hopeful they can finally feature in the Asia Cup as India gears up for a dead rubber. Abhishek Sharma has been the best batter of the tournament and his opening partnership with Shubman Gill will provide the foundation for other to shine. The middle order performance was a problem against Bangladesh and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will need to chip in with the bat. Expect Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for this game.

Kamil Mishara is the most likely player to be drafted in the playing eleven for Sri Lanka. He will come in place of Chamika Karunaratne. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will have to hit big in the power plays as scoring becomes difficult as the ball gets old. Wanindu Hasranga and Maheesh Theekshana will need to come up with the crucial wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Friday, September 26 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team in their final match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage on Friday, September 26. The IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs Sri Lanka Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match and Who Will Win IND vs SL T20I?.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs SL live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Sri Lanka online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 99, respectively. Expect a dominant Indian performance with them securing a routine win.

