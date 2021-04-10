London [UK], April 10 (ANI): After guiding his side to a victory over Fulham in the dying minutes of the match, Wolves' Adama Traore said he knew the opportunity will come if they keep working hard.

Wolves secured a 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League here on Friday (local time) with the help of Traore's goal in the 90+2nd minute.

"I'm so happy, not only me, we worked through the 90 minutes and won, which is important. If you keep working, the opportunity will come, I trust in my quality, I know the moment will come, I had one chance with my left in the first-half and knew I'd have another chance in the second-half," the club's official website quoted Traore as saying.

Traore said he is working on different aspects of the game with the manager in order to keep improving himself.

"I'm trying to improve my final end every day, and keep going, and if I can grow like a player, it will help the team. I've been working on not only my final end, different aspects of the game with Nuno, and this is what I like to do. Grow like a player, keep working, keep improving myself, so these ways help the team also," he said.

Interestingly, it was Traore's first Premier League goal since December 2019. With this victory, Wolves are now placed on the 12th spot on the Premier League table with 38 points.

Wolves were on a two-match losing streak and the victory over Fulham helped them get back to winning ways.

Reflecting on the same, Traore said: "It feels so nice. I think we've been working so hard. I know it's been tough for us, but the mentality for us is working through the game. It doesn't matter how the game goes, keep fighting, keep pushing and in the end the win will come, and this is our mentality, and this is how we keep going." (ANI)

