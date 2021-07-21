Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 21 (ANI): Virat Kohli and boys, who are currently in Durham, cheered for Shikhar Dhawan-led team India as they defeated Sri Lanka in the thrilling second ODI to clinch the series.

In the video posted by BCCI on Twitter, team India in Durham could be seen watching the match and cheering for the team in Sri Lanka. BCCI put a caption: "When #TeamIndia in Durham cheered for #TeamIndia in Colombo. From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed. #SLvIND."

Chahar (69*) smashed a gusty fifty and stitched an unbeaten 84-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*) to take India home after the visitors were reduced to 193/7 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

India were down and almost out in their chase but Chahar made sure India get home in the final over.

"Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure," tweeted Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the team. He wrote, "Wow! Even some of our bench strength is good enough to beat an international side !! What a win lads @deepak_chahar9 you can bat @surya_14kumar got a find a place for this talent in top 11 !congratulations skipper @SDhawan25 #rahuldravid and the whole team #INDvSL."

Indian opener Rohit Sharma also rallied behind the Dhawan-led team and tweeted, "That was some performance by team India. Solid grit shown right through @bcci."

India needed 16 runs to win in the last three overs and the duo of Bhuvneshwar and Deepak ensured that the visitors did not lose any wickets and guided the team to a win with five balls to spare. With this victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead. (ANI)

