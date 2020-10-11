Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Impressed with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's match-winning innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former cricketer Irfan Pathan said the India captain is the "prime example" why fitness is key for all athletes.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 runs on Saturday as his side thrashed CSK 37 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"28 singles and 11 doubles in Dubai hot conditions during his knock of 90* and most importantly he never felt tired - A prime example why fitness is key for all athletes #ViratKohli," Pathan tweeted.

Kohli's scintillating knock helped his team post a competitive target of 170 runs for CSK. Chris Morris then performed brilliantly with the ball, helping his side register a comfortable win.

The pacer had picked three wickets and conceded just 19 runs from his four overs in the match. (ANI)

